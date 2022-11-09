Soldier, terrorist killed in military operation in NW Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- A soldier and a terrorist were killed in a military operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Tuesday.
The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Shakas area of Khyber district of the province, the military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists," the ISPR statement said, adding that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, killing an important terrorist commander on the spot.
The killed terrorist was actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion, it said.
Weapons and ammunition were seized from the killed terrorist.
Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, said the military statement.
