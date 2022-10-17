7 terrorists killed in counter-terror operations in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Seven alleged terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate counter-terror operations in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, authorities said.
The poilce's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Sunday the security forces raided a terrorist hideout in Mastung district in the country's southwestern Balochistan province.
During an exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed while three others escaped in the darkness, the CTD said.
The CTD said weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists' hideout, adding that the killed terrorists were planning a big attack on sensitive installations in Balochistan's capital Quetta.
Separately, an alleged terrorist was killed on Sunday in an intelligence-based operation in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement late Sunday night.
The ISPR added that the killed terrorist were actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.
