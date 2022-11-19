Pakistani FM stresses on reviewing internal policies to curb terrorism

Xinhua) 15:58, November 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his country needs to review its internal security policies to curb terrorism.

At a press briefing here on Friday, Zardari said that after a few terrorist attacks, people in northwest Pakistan took to streets against the resurgence of terrorism.

He said that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure peace, rule of law and the state's writ.

"Perhaps it is time for an in-camera internal review on decisions regarding terrorism and internal security," he said.

Zardari said there has been a significant increase in terrorist attacks after regional changes in the past year or so in Pakistan.

Talking about cross-border attacks into Pakistan from Afghanistan, he said Pakistan wants Afghanistan to show progress in safeguarding its neighbors from terrorism.

