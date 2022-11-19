Pakistani FM stresses on reviewing internal policies to curb terrorism
ISLAMABAD, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his country needs to review its internal security policies to curb terrorism.
At a press briefing here on Friday, Zardari said that after a few terrorist attacks, people in northwest Pakistan took to streets against the resurgence of terrorism.
He said that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure peace, rule of law and the state's writ.
"Perhaps it is time for an in-camera internal review on decisions regarding terrorism and internal security," he said.
Zardari said there has been a significant increase in terrorist attacks after regional changes in the past year or so in Pakistan.
Talking about cross-border attacks into Pakistan from Afghanistan, he said Pakistan wants Afghanistan to show progress in safeguarding its neighbors from terrorism.
Photos
Related Stories
- 11th Int'l Defense Exhibition and Seminar held in Pakistan
- People visit China Pavilion at International Defense Exhibition and Seminar in Karachi, Pakistan
- Soldier, terrorist killed in military operation in NW Pakistan
- Tent pegging competition held in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
- People celebrate Diwali in Karachi, Pakistan
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.