Feature: Pakistan's flea markets burst with thrifty shoppers to stay warm in chilly winter

16:00, December 19, 2022 By Raheela Nazir ( Xinhua

People buy shoes at a flea market in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- As the winter chills envelop Pakistan with mercury level continuing to drop, thrifty shoppers in the country crowded flea markets for economical and trendy shopping to keep themselves warm while enjoying the bundles of joy the season brings along.

Locally known as Landa Bazar, flea markets in Pakistan are equally popular among poor, middle and upper-middle class people owing to the affordable and quality products they offer including warm clothes, shoes, quilts, and other household goods, giving people a worthwhile winter shopping experience.

Shouting prices of warm blazers at the top of his lungs, Muhmmad Zubair, a stall owner in Rawalpindi district, took a pause to tell Xinhua that now is the peak season of his business as he is making lucrative profits.

People buy shoes at a flea market in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

"We bring different imported used products in different seasons, but in winter large numbers of people come to buy warm clothes including long coats, sweaters, gloves, and trousers," Zubair said, adding that though the stuff he is selling is second-hand, it's worth it.

He said people who are coming to buy these clothes know the value of them as the same things are being sold at much higher prices in local branded markets.

Searching for the best pieces of warm clothes and shoes for her children at a flea market in the capital Islamabad, Tasneem Ahmed, a 45-year-old mother of four, said that she came to the market with the hope of finding good branded things.

"Everyone says that the commodities being sold here are pre-used, but the fact is there are many things that belong to original brands and are nearly new with good quality," Ahmed told Xinhua, adding that the shopping from such markets is not that heavy on the pocket as well.

A vendor sells clothes at a flea market in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

While some people seemed content with the prices, others complained about the skyrocketing inflation in the country that also hit the budget markets of Pakistan.

Talking to Xinhua, Moin Khan, a shopper at a flea market in Rawalpindi, said that the historic high inflation in Pakistan also took a toll on these markets, usually popular among poor people.

"Over the last few years, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and disruption in the global supply chain, the prices of everything have gone beyond the reach of common people," he said.

"This season the prices of various commodities in flea markets have increased substantially as compared to the previous year," Khan said, adding that some shopkeepers are charging exorbitant rates illegally for their products and the government should take action against them to keep these markets affordable for everyone.

