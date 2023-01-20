China reports fewer coal mining accidents, casualties in 2022

Xinhua) 09:46, January 20, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Workplace safety in China's mining industry continued to improve in 2022, with the numbers of accidents and casualties both dropping from the previous year, according to official data.

The numbers of coal mining accidents and casualties declined 3.4 percent and 2.4 percent year on year, respectively, data from the National Mine Safety Administration shows.

In 2021, the numbers of coal mining accidents and casualties respectively declined 15.8 percent and 13.9 percent year on year.

China saw fewer workplace accidents and related casualties in 2022 as the country stepped up its workplace safety and inspection measures.

