China holds meeting to improve workplace safety
(Xinhua) 17:07, April 01, 2022
BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China has held a national teleconference on strengthening workplace safety to implement the instructions made by President Xi Jinping after the China Eastern Airlines plane crash.
