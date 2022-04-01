Languages

Friday, April 01, 2022

China holds meeting to improve workplace safety

(Xinhua) 17:07, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China has held a national teleconference on strengthening workplace safety to implement the instructions made by President Xi Jinping after the China Eastern Airlines plane crash. 

