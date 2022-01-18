Chinese premier urges boosting of work safety risk control capabilities

Xinhua) 08:34, January 18, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed the importance of improving capabilities in the prevention and control of major risks in work safety.

Li made the comments in his instructions to a national video and telephone conference on production safety held on Monday.

Though the workplace safety situation was generally stable last year, the country should still stay vigilant, Li noted.

Efforts in improving the institutions and mechanisms of safety supervision and law enforcement must be accelerated, and effective measures must be taken to resolve pronounced problems to prevent major accidents, Li said.

Vice-Premier Liu He, also head of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council, as well as Wang Yong, state councilor and vice head of the committee, attended Monday's meeting.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also head of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council, and Wang Yong, state councilor and vice head of the committee, attend a national video and telephone conference on production safety in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

