China to continue to expand high-level opening-up, share new opportunities with rest of world: premier

Xinhua) 08:23, December 07, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to expand high-level opening-up and share new opportunities of its development with the rest of the world, Premier Li Keqiang said Monday.

Li made the remarks when holding the sixth "1+6" Roundtable with heads of major international economic organizations via video link in Beijing.

The Chinese economy has deeply integrated into the world economy, opening-up is China's own choice in pursuing development, and China will open its door still wider, he said.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of China's entry into the World Trade Organization, Li said that over the past two decades, China has strictly observed rules, earnestly fulfilled its commitments, and brought benefits to the world while achieving its own development.

Li said China seeks balanced development of exports and imports, and does not go after a trade surplus.

With its imports growing year by year, China has been the world's second largest import market for 12 consecutive years, he said, adding China has steadily eased market access for foreign investors.

According to Li, nearly two-thirds of items on China's negative list on the market access of foreign investment have been cut in recent years, and a newly revised list will be released by the end of this year.

China has taken an active part in regional economic cooperation and facilitated the entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) early next year, said Li, adding that the RCEP shapes the world's most promising free trade area involving the largest population and biggest scale of trade, and will add new impetus to regional opening-up and economic recovery.

Aligning with high-standard international economic and trade rules, China has applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), he said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)