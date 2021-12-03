Chinese premier to hold 6th "1+6" Roundtable with heads of major int'l economic organizations

Xinhua) 09:20, December 03, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold the sixth "1+6" Roundtable in Beijing via videoconference with leaders of major international economic institutions on Dec. 6, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Thursday.

David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization; Guy Ryder, director-general of the International Labor Organization; Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Klaas Knot, chairman of the Financial Stability Board, will attend the meeting, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing.

Themed "Promoting Strong, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth of the World Economy: From Recovery to Restructuring," the roundtable will see discussions and exchanges on multiple subjects including the world economic situation, global economic governance and China's commitment to promoting high-quality development through reform and opening-up, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)