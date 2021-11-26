Home>>
Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at 13th ASEM Summit
(Xinhua) 08:48, November 26, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered a speech Thursday in Beijing via video link at the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit.
Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech.
Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at 13th ASEM Summit
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier to attend 20th meeting of SCO member states' council of heads of government
- Chinese premier to attend 13th ASEM summit
- Chinese premier stresses importance of reform, opening-up to unleash market vitality
- Chinese premier pledges to unswervingly expand opening-up
- Chinese premier to attend World Economic Forum special virtual dialogue with global business leaders
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.