We Are China

Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at 13th ASEM Summit

Xinhua) 08:48, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered a speech Thursday in Beijing via video link at the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit.

Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech.

Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at 13th ASEM Summit

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)