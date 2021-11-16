Chinese premier to attend World Economic Forum special virtual dialogue with global business leaders

November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the World Economic Forum special virtual dialogue with global business leaders, deliver remarks and hold dialogue and exchanges with participating global business leaders on Tuesday, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

