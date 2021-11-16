Home>>
Chinese premier to attend World Economic Forum special virtual dialogue with global business leaders
(Xinhua) 13:07, November 16, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the World Economic Forum special virtual dialogue with global business leaders, deliver remarks and hold dialogue and exchanges with participating global business leaders on Tuesday, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.
