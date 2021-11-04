Chinese premier stresses agricultural modernization, rural vitalization
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Tuesday underlined efforts to advance agricultural and rural modernization and promote rural vitalization and faster increases of farmers' incomes at an executive meeting of the State Council.
Li stressed strengthening the capacity of agriculture in supporting and underpinning economic and social development amid continued efforts to raise farmers' living standards.
More work should be done to keep agricultural production stable while improving the quality and efficiency of agriculture, he said. He noted that China's annual grain output should be above 650 billion kilograms.
China will also speed up the integrated development of the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries in rural areas and strengthen rural infrastructure construction, said Li.
He also heard reports covering the results of the latest nationwide inspection of government services conducted by the State Council.
The premier urged local departments to solve difficulties for market entities, improve the people's livelihood, and keep the economy and employment stable.
