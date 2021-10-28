We Are China

Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at 24th ASEAN Plus China, Japan, ROK Summit

Xinhua) 08:35, October 28, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday delivered a speech at the 24th ASEAN Plus China, Japan, ROK Summit via video link.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the speech.

Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at 24th ASEAN Plus China, Japan, POK Summit

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)