Home>>
Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 24th China-ASEAN Summit
(Xinhua) 08:40, October 27, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday delivered a speech at the 24th China-ASEAN Summit via video link.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the speech.
Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 24th China-ASEAN Summit
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier to attend series of leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation
- Chinese premier stresses importance of autumn harvest to food security, stable prices
- Premier Li encourages Chinese, German entrepreneurs to enhance cooperation, promote peoples' friendship
- Chinese premier stresses importance of entrepreneurship, innovation to drive growth
- Premier Li meets Merkel via video link
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.