Chinese premier to attend series of leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation

Xinhua) 09:30, October 26, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the 24th China-ASEAN leaders' meeting, the 24th leaders' meeting of the ASEAN plus China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN Plus Three), and the 16th East Asia Summit from Oct. 26 to 27.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the announcement on Monday, adding that the meetings will be held via video link.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)