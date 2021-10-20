Chinese premier stresses importance of entrepreneurship, innovation to drive growth

Xinhua) 08:05, October 20, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2021 National Mass Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday called for efforts to promote mass entrepreneurship and innovation to pool strength for economic growth.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 2021 National Mass Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week in Beijing.

Facing challenges including slowing economic growth, China will further deepen its reform and opening-up, enhance innovation-driven development, and promote mass entrepreneurship and innovation through market means, Li said.

Efforts should be made to beef up support for mass entrepreneurship and innovation, and favorable policies including preferential taxes and inclusive finance should be well implemented, he said.

The premier also underscored the importance of consolidating basic research and advancing the breakthroughs of key and core technologies to improve the quality of mass entrepreneurship and innovation.

