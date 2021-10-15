China to keep consistent, stable foreign trade policies: premier

Xinhua) 10:35, October 15, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China will keep its foreign trade policies consistent and stable, and continue to import more quality products and services.

Li made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, or Canton Fair, in China's southern city of Guangzhou.

Noting that China is both a major exporter and a major importer, Li said that China's industrial system is an important part of the global industrial chain.

In recent years, China's imports have on average grown faster than its exports, and the imports as a share of the global total rose to 11.5 percent last year, said Li, adding that China will work faster to boost foreign trade in an innovative way.

He announced that a new number of integrated pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce will be established before the end of the year, realizing full coverage of all cities in Guangdong.

Li said development of new business forms such as overseas warehouses will be accelerated and overseas smart logistics platforms will be promoted.

China will step up international cooperation on trade digitization and develop a group of pacesetter zones for digitization of global trade in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other areas, said the premier.

Li said China will facilitate more smooth foreign trade, promote cooperation with trading partners on online documents verification for customs clearance, and lower the compliance costs of import and export.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)