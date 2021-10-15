China to remain fertile ground for foreign investment: premier

Xinhua) 08:37, October 15, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China will continue to foster a market-oriented, world-class business environment governed by a sound legal framework to see that the country remains a fertile ground for foreign investment.

Li made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the 130th Session of China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou.

Li said that China will further shorten the negative lists on the market access of foreign investment, zero out the manufacturing items on the negative list in pilot free trade zones, and keep easing access to the services sector.

China will ensure high-standard implementation of the post-establishment national treatment for foreign investors, and see to it that foreign-invested firms enjoy equal treatment in terms of access to factors of production, qualification approval, business operation, standard setting and government procurement, he said.

Li said that foreign investors will be supported in increasing investment in such areas as medium and high-end manufacturing and modern services and in the central and western regions, and provided with equal treatment in terms of review and support regarding land use and environmental evaluation.

He said that foreign-invested firms are encouraged to undertake commissioned research and development business and projects in China's National Science and Technology Plan.

China will continue to earnestly implement the Foreign Investment Law and its supporting regulations, intensify efforts against monopoly and unfair competition in accordance with law, resolutely combat intellectual property violations, and foster a level playing field where all businesses, both domestic and foreign-invested ones, are treated as equals, Li said.

