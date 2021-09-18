Premier Li calls for enhanced China-Greece cultural cooperation, ties

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks in a video speech to the opening ceremony of the China-Greece Year of Culture and Tourism in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called on China and Greece to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

This could be a fundamental way for both countries to attain wisdom and strength in order to address problems and deal with challenges arising from the complex and profound change in the international situation, Li said in a video speech to the opening ceremony of the China-Greece Year of Culture and Tourism on Thursday.

Li said mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the two peoples have provided inexhaustible strength to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the two countries have helped each other to overcome difficulties, creating a new chapter for the China-Greece friendship, he said.

Noting that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the China-Greece diplomatic ties, Li said the cultural and tourism event will further help enhance mutual understanding, deepen traditional friendship and promote practical cooperation between the two countries.

