Chinese premier to attend Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2021

Xinhua) 10:03, September 03, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the opening ceremony of the Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2021 via video link on Friday and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.

