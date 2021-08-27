Extinct fish fossils of 290 mln years ago found in Shanxi

Photo released on August 26, 2021 shows a researcher presents petalodus teeth fossils that dated back to 290 million years ago. (Photo: China News Service/ Sun Zifa)

The Chinese scientific research team made the first-record finding in China on the latest archaeological research to the fossil in the Lower Permian (Cisuralian) period in Yangquan city, Shanxi Province. The discovery provided a proof that petalodus, a shark species with petal-shaped teeth, had migrated across the Paleo-Tethys Ocean in the history.

Characterized by petal-shaped teeth, the species is a top predator with excellent swimming ability in the ancient ocean.

