Extinct fish fossils of 290 mln years ago found in Shanxi
(Ecns.cn) 13:03, August 27, 2021
Photo released on August 26, 2021 shows a researcher presents petalodus teeth fossils that dated back to 290 million years ago. (Photo: China News Service/ Sun Zifa)
The Chinese scientific research team made the first-record finding in China on the latest archaeological research to the fossil in the Lower Permian (Cisuralian) period in Yangquan city, Shanxi Province. The discovery provided a proof that petalodus, a shark species with petal-shaped teeth, had migrated across the Paleo-Tethys Ocean in the history.
Characterized by petal-shaped teeth, the species is a top predator with excellent swimming ability in the ancient ocean.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
