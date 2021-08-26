China to increase fiscal, tax support for Yangtze River Economic Belt development

Xinhua) 09:15, August 26, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China will increase fiscal and tax support to promote high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, according to a State Council executive meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also reviewed and adopted an outline for women's development in China during the 2021-2030 period and an outline for children's development in China during the 2021-2030 period.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)