Chinese premier stresses full revitalization of northeast China

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a meeting of the leading group on revitalizing northeast China and other old industrial bases under the State Council in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 23, 2021. Li also heads the leading group. Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the leading group, attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday underscored efforts to accelerate reform and opening-up, safeguard and improve people's livelihoods, and further promote the full revitalization of the northeast.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the leading group on revitalizing northeast China and other old industrial bases under the State Council. Li also heads the leading group.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the leading group, attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and adopted the implementation plan for the full revitalization of the northeast during the 14th Five-year plan period (2021-2025), the plan for high-quality development of the Liaoning coastal economic belt, and the management measures for transfer payment funds for revitalizing the northeast.

While progress has been made on economic and social development in northeast China in recent years, revitalization of the region is still at a critical stage, said Li.

Efforts should be made to give full play to the initiative and creativity of the region, continue increasing fiscal support from the central government, and strengthen financial services to push for greater progress in revitalizing the region at a new level, said Li.

Stressing that greater efforts should be made in deepening reform, Li underlined improving the business environment, stimulating the vitality of market entities, deepening the reforms of state capital and state-owned enterprises, promoting sustained and sound development of the private sector, and attracting more enterprises and talents to the region.

He said the region should seize the opportunities brought about by the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, accelerate the pace of opening-up and enhance competitiveness in international economic and trade cooperation.

The optimization and upgrading of the industrial structure in northeast China should be accelerated, said Li.

He added that efforts should be dedicated to improving people's livelihoods, calling for greater emphasis on promoting employment, strengthening public services such as education, medicare, elderly care and childcare, and pushing forward the renovation of old residential communities.

