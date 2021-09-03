Chinese premier to attend opening of 7th World Conservation Congress

Xinhua) 09:46, September 03, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the opening of the 7th World Conservation Congress and deliver a speech via video link Friday in Beijing at the invitation of French government, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.

The meeting, which themes on "one nature, one future", is jointly held by the French government and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

