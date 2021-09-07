Home>>
Chinese premier to attend GMS meeting
(Xinhua) 16:43, September 07, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the seventh summit of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Economic Cooperation via video link on Sept. 9 at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.
