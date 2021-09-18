Chinese premier stresses cultivating market entities, improving people's livelihood

Xinhua) 16:55, September 18, 2021

NANNING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged efforts to advance reform and opening-up, keep the economy operating within a proper range, cultivate market entities, improve people's livelihood and promote high-quality development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Thursday to Saturday.

