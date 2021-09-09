China's opening-up policy will not waver at any time: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:21, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Opening-up is China's basic national policy that will never waver, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a question on the remarks by some people in the United States concerning Chinese government's efforts to strengthen market regulations.

The Chinese government has stepped up efforts in anti-monopoly oversight and investigated and punished acts of unfair competition to maintain orderly and fair competition in the market, Wang said, adding that such move is in line with relevant laws and regulations and is the common practice of managing economic activities in many countries.

"It is fundamentally conducive to the fair, orderly, and sustainable growth and development of the Chinese economy, and is good to the world economy in the long run. Chinese and foreign investors, business operators, and consumers will eventually benefit from it," he said.

Opening-up is China's basic national policy that will never waver, Wang said, adding that as a matter of fact, China is making ever greater strides in opening-up at a high level.

China has announced it will implement across the country a negative list for cross-border services trade and support Beijing and other localities in piloting the alignment of domestic rules with high-standard international free trade rules. The State Council issued measures to promote trade and investment facilitation and deepen reform and innovation in pilot free trade zones, in an effort to enable trade, investment, international logistics and the financial sector to better serve the real economy.

"China will, as always, provide better safeguards for foreign investors to do business in China. We will work with other parties to uphold openness and cooperation for mutual benefit, share development opportunities and jointly promote world economic recovery and growth," Wang said.

