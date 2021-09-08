Chinese FM to visit four Asian countries

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore and the Republic of Korea (ROK) from Sept. 10 to 15, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Tuesday.

Wang Yi will also co-chair the 13th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, according to the spokesperson.

Wang will pay visits at the invitation of Pham Binh Minh, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and ROK Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, the spokesperson said.

