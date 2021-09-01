China to work with int'l community to help restore social stability in Myanmar: FM

Xinhua) 09:19, September 01, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will work with the international community to play a constructive role in Myanmar's efforts to restore social stability and resume democratic transformation at an early date, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked to comment on the recent visit of Sun Guoxiang, Special Envoy for Asian Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a daily press briefing.

Sun was invited to visit Myanmar from Aug. 21 to 28. During the visit, Sun met with the leader of Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Wunna Maung Lwin, and Union Minister for the Union Government Office Lt-Gen Yar Pyae, and exchanged views with them on the political landscape in Myanmar and China-Myanmar cooperation in combating COVID-19, according to Wang.

The Chinese side stated that the two countries are neighbors with a "pawkphaw" friendship. China's friendship policy toward Myanmar is for all the people of Myanmar. "We hope that all parties and groups in Myanmar will proceed from the long-term interests of the country and people, and seek a proper solution through political dialogue within the constitutional and legal framework," Wang said.

China actively supports Myanmar's cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in implementing the five-point consensus on Myanmar reached by ASEAN, and opposes undue external intervention, Wang said.

China will continue to offer anti-epidemic support to Myanmar, strengthen joint pandemic prevention and control, and safeguard people's health and safety in the two countries, Wang said.

The Myanmar side stressed its commitment to maintaining stability, combating COVID-19, revitalizing the economy and improving people's livelihood, and expressed its hope to have close communication and cooperation with China and ASEAN, according to Wang.

