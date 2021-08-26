Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce launches vaccination program

Xinhua) 10:02, August 26, 2021

YANGON, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce (MCCOC) launched its vaccination program in Myanmar on Tuesday, according to a release from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Wednesday.

Speaking at the vaccination program, Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar Yu Bianjiang said the new wave of COVID-19 in Myanmar has become intense and this program will bring benefit to the country and the people.

According to the embassy's release, a total of 700,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines will be delivered across the country under the program.

Myanmar has reported 378,377 COVID-19 cases with 14,622 deaths as of late Tuesday, according to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

