Chinese, Dutch FMs exchange views on Afghanistan, bilateral ties

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag exchanged their views on the situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral ties in a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

Noting that Afghanistan faces multiple challenges in the future, Wang said complex disputes among ethnic groups and religious sects, poverty and refugee issues need to be resolved and risks of a civil war triggered by regional conflicts must be avoided.

He said that the international community now is gradually arriving at a consensus on Afghanistan: to build an open and inclusive political structure; to pursue moderate domestic and foreign policies; and to make a clean break with various terrorist groups.

As the culprit of the Afghan issue, the United States should not simply take to its heels or impose sanctions on Afghanistan, Wang said, adding that it is the U.S. responsibility to properly handle chaos around the Kabul airport, provide necessary economic, humanitarian assistances to Afghanistan and help realize smooth transition in the country through concrete actions.

Wang said that China understands European countries' concerns over Afghanistan and hopes the European side could contribute to peace, stability and development of Afghanistan, adding that China appreciates the Netherlands' aid to United Nations' (UN) Afghan humanitarian fund.

Meanwhile, Kaag agreed with views of the Chinese side on the situation in Afghanistan, saying that the international community should actively provide assistance to the Afghan people through joint efforts, promote the settlement of the Afghan issue on the basis of the principles set by the UN Security Council, and make endeavors to promote regional peace and stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations.

China regards the Netherlands as the "gateway" to cooperation between China and the European Union (EU), Wang noted, adding that an open and pragmatic partnership for Chinese-Dutch comprehensive cooperation, which was established by the leaders of the two countries, conforms to the characteristics of bilateral ties and charts course for future cooperation between the two sides.

Facing the uncertain international situation, all countries should practice true multilateralism, and more importantly, jointly safeguard the international system with the UN as its core and prevent the world from becoming divided, said Wang.

He added that it is urgent for the international community to jointly fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and China has, as always, actively promoted international anti-pandemic cooperation.

However, all parties should stay alert to the current tendency to politicize the origins tracing of the virus, said Wang, noting that the United States has ignored and abandoned the research report worked out by WHO experts, and asked its intelligence agencies to come up with a so-called conclusion on origins tracing within a limited time.

The U.S. approach is anti-science, while the "conclusion" is bound to serve its own political purposes and seriously interfere with international cooperation against the pandemic, said Wang.

Wang voiced his hope that all countries will take a scientific and objective position on the issue of origins tracing and support more extensive origins tracing research in countries and regions where early cases have been found.

Noting that China is building a higher-standard open economy, Wang said China welcomes the Dutch side to further expand its trade and investment in China, and hopes the Netherlands to continue to provide an open and transparent business environment for Chinese companies.

China is making every effort to prepare for the Beijing Winter Olympics to be held early next year and is willing to make it as convenient as possible for Dutch athletes to participate in the Games in China, said Wang, adding that China and the Netherlands should jointly resist politicizing sports.

For her part, Kaag appreciated that China regards the Netherlands as the "gateway" to EU-China cooperation, saying that her country will continue to improve its business environment and become a more attractive and competitive investment destination.

The Netherlands looks forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China, said Kaag, stressing that under the current uncertain international situation, an effective and inclusive multilateralism should be established to support the UN, the World Trade Organization, and other multilateral organizations in playing their due roles.

Noting that origins tracing of COVID-19 is a scientific issue, Kaag said she hoped it will gain experience for the humankind in dealing with future pandemics.

She also expressed her belief that China will host an impressive Winter Olympics and wished athletes from both sides excellent results.

