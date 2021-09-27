China amends administrative regulations on childbirth

Xinhua) 09:01, September 27, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree to abolish three sets of administrative regulations on childbirth affairs.

A set of regulations on technical services for family planning was abolished, due to services and institutes being included in the maternal and child healthcare service system as basic public services, according to the State Council's announcement.

As China has already scrapped the fines for couples who violate the family planning law to have more children than they are allowed, the regulations on charging such fines will no longer exist.

The State Council also revoked the rules for family planning work related to the migrant population, considering that migrants now enjoy equal access to relevant basic public services.

