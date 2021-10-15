Chinese premier urges high-quality aging population work

Xinhua) 10:13, October 15, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for more efforts to implement the national strategy of proactively responding to population aging and promote high-quality development of old-age programs and industries.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction to a national conference on the work concerning the aging population held on Thursday.

Relevant departments ought to improve policies and working mechanisms to enhance social security, elderly care, healthcare, and other systems, so as to address the immediate needs of senior citizens, said Li.

Li also called for efforts to improve the living conditions of senior citizens, fulfill their spiritual and cultural needs, and safeguard their dignity, rights, and interests. He added that governments at all levels should take up due responsibilities in these regards.

Addressing the conference, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng also stressed the need to improve the basic old-age insurance system, the quality of elderly care services, and healthcare for the elderly.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, called for more efforts to develop the industries serving the aging population and noted that the country should further create an elderly-friendly society.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan delivered a conclusion speech at the conference, urging all departments to do their part and see to it that the elderly have a stronger sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

