China committed to expanding opening-up, facilitating free trade: premier

Xinhua) 10:48, October 15, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday stressed that China is committed to expanding opening-up and facilitating free trade, and is willing to share development opportunities with other countries.

Li made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, or the Canton Fair.

