Chinese premier stresses importance of water conservancy, high-standard farmland development

Xinhua) 09:06, November 05, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday called for solid efforts to facilitate the construction of farmland water conservancy facilities and the high-standard development of farmlands.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a written instruction to a teleconference held in Beijing.

Farmland water conservancy development is closely related to the country's food security and the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, according to Li.

He said disaster-hit farmland facilities should be repaired as soon as possible and the construction of major water conservancy projects should be accelerated to further increase agricultural productivity and improve the sector's capacity to withstand natural disasters.

Efforts should be made to increase investment and encourage social participation in farmland management to guarantee supplies of grain and key agricultural products, and to comprehensively propel rural vitalization, Li said.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the teleconference and delivered a speech.

Hu urged efforts to improve water conservancy infrastructure for flood control and drought relief, enhance reservoir safety and ensure the water supply in the countryside.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)