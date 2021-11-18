Chinese premier pledges to unswervingly expand opening-up

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the World Economic Forum special virtual dialogue with global business leaders, delivers remarks and holds dialogue and exchanges with participating global business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that China will unswervingly expand its opening-up and create a business environment that is market-orientated, law-based and up to international standards.

Li made the remarks while attending a special virtual dialogue with global business leaders hosted by the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. Nearly 400 entrepreneurs from over 40 countries attended the meeting.

"China's economy has been deeply integrated into the world economy, and opening-up is a fundamental state policy of China," he said, vowing to unswervingly expand opening-up, promote multi-field and multi-level international cooperation, treat various market entities equally, and protect intellectual property rights in accordance with the law.

China, a big global market and an important investment destination, welcomes enterprises from around the world to invest and do business here, Li said.

He said he appreciates foreign enterprises' support of China's reform, opening-up and modernization drive, emphasizing that by facing up to difficulties with confidence and by upholding openness, inclusiveness, solidarity and coordination, the world economy will embrace a bright future.

Concerning China's economic situation, Li said the fundamentals for sound economic growth remain unchanged. "China's market entities have reached 150 million, creating over 700 million jobs, which is why China's economy remains resilient and vibrant."

He pledged to maintain a stable macroeconomic operation, take the needs of market entities into consideration when making policies, roll out more combined tax and fee cut measures in a timely manner, and help market entities -- especially the large number of small, medium and micro-sized enterprises -- overcome difficulties.

Answering questions on the energy supply issue, Li said that, to address recent shortages of electricity and coal, a series of measures have been taken and the energy shortage has now been relieved, with the future energy supply guaranteed.

"On the basis of our national conditions, we will promote a low-carbon transition in a balanced and orderly manner on the precondition of ensuring a stable and safe energy supply," he said.

