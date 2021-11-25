Chinese premier to attend 20th meeting of SCO member states' council of heads of government

Xinhua) 08:59, November 25, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing on Thursday, at the invitation of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Wednesday.

The meeting, with Kazakhstan as the host country, will be held via video link, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing.

