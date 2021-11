Chinese premier to attend 13th ASEM summit

Xinhua) 08:58, November 25, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit via video link from Nov. 25 to 26, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Wednesday.

