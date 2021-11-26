Chinese premier calls on Asian, European countries to work together for common development, prosperity

Xinhua) 08:59, November 26, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday called on Asian and European countries to uphold the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation for common development and prosperity.

Li made the remarks when delivering a speech via video link at the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit.

Li said this year marks the 25th anniversary of ASEM, and the past 25 years have witnessed the steady expansion in ASEM membership, continued increase in political mutual trust, and sustained deepening of exchanges and cooperation.

He said that upholding multilateralism is the right choice for maintaining world peace and stability.

"We need to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he added.

Noting that vaccines and drugs the most powerful weapon to beat COVID-19, Li called on countries to uphold the spirit of science, follow its laws and step up cooperation on the research, development, production and technology transfer of vaccines and drugs.

Li called on countries to speed up economic restructuring toward a green and low-carbon mode of growth.

He said as the world's largest developing country, China needs to make painstaking efforts to realize low-carbon development and a green transition in the course of modernization.

"We need to strengthen exchanges in education, culture, tourism, sports and between think tanks and media organizations, and develop an all-dimensional, deep-going and multi-channel cooperation framework, to enhance the affinity between our peoples," Li said.

He said as the tide of history rolls on, difficulties and challenges should only propel us to enhance solidarity and forge ahead undauntedly.

"So long as we Asian and European countries continue to embrace the spirit of mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation, and jointly foster robust engines for shared progress and prosperity, we will be able to open up new vistas for Asia-Europe cooperation and usher in a new future for us all," Li said.

