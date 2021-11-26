Home>>
Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at 20th Meeting of Council of Heads of Government of Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(Xinhua) 08:47, November 26, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The following is the translation of the full text of the speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 20th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization held Thursday.
Full text: Full text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at 20th Meeting of Council of Heads of Government of Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier to attend 20th meeting of SCO member states' council of heads of government
- Chinese premier to attend 13th ASEM summit
- Chinese premier stresses importance of reform, opening-up to unleash market vitality
- Chinese premier pledges to unswervingly expand opening-up
- Xi's works published in languages of SCO countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.