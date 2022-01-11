Home>>
Li congratulates Rutte on reelection as Dutch PM
(Xinhua) 08:30, January 11, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Mark Rutte on his reelection as the Dutch prime minister.
In his message, Li said that China and the Netherlands are important partners of each other, adding that in recent years, China-Dutch relations have maintained a good momentum of development and practical cooperation in various fields has been deepening.
Li said that he looks forward to continuing to work hand in hand with Rutte to promote the open and practical comprehensive cooperative partnership between China and the Netherlands to achieve more results for the benefit of the two countries and their people.
