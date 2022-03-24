China orders nationwide safety inspections in all sectors
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have ordered comprehensive safety inspections in all fields and industries nationwide following a passenger plane crash earlier this week.
Immediate identifications of safety hazards should be carried out in the civil aviation sector, and all problems should be rectified timely, said a circular jointly released by the Office of the Work Safety Commission under the State Council and the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The circular called for carrying out in-depth research and assessment of safety risks brought about by rising commodity prices, inauguration of major projects, drops in income in transportation and tourism sectors, as well as rising manufacturing costs.
China should stay vigilant to cope with accidents and disasters as the temperature is likely to fluctuate greatly in spring and natural disasters are prone to occur, said the circular.
Early warnings should be issued in a timely manner, and safety measures such as the suspension of work, production, traffic and school classes should be implemented to prevent mass casualties, added the circular.
