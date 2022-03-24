Parts of wreckage, human remains recovered at China plane crash site: official

Xinhua) 08:52, March 24, 2022

Rescue workers carry weaved bamboo to lay on a road leading to the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

NANNING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Some human remains and parts of the wreckage of the China Eastern Airlines passenger plane that crashed into a mountain in Guangxi on Monday have been recovered at the crash site, an official told a press briefing on Wednesday.

The wreckage and human remains have been handed over to the investigation team, said Zheng Xi, head of the fire brigade of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, adding that rescuers from the brigade had covered a search area of 46,000 square meters by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

