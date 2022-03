Crashed plane's black boxes recovered: rescuer

Xinhua) 17:03, March 23, 2022

NANNING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A black box of the China Eastern Airlines passenger plane that crashed Monday afternoon in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has been recovered, rescuers at the site told Xinhua Wednesday.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)