Supplies sent to rescue area in Molang Village, S China

Xinhua) 08:16, March 24, 2022

Local residents prepare to transfer lighting equipment to rescue area on a motorcycle in Molang Village of Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022. A passenger plane carrying 132 people on Monday crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County. More than 2,000 people have joined the rescue operation at the site. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Staff carry food for rescuers in Molang Village of Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022. A passenger plane carrying 132 people on Monday crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County. More than 2,000 people have joined the rescue operation at the site. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Staff carry supplies in Molang Village of Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022. A passenger plane carrying 132 people on Monday crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County. More than 2,000 people have joined the rescue operation at the site. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

