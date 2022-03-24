Supplies sent to rescue area in Molang Village, S China
Local residents prepare to transfer lighting equipment to rescue area on a motorcycle in Molang Village of Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022. A passenger plane carrying 132 people on Monday crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County. More than 2,000 people have joined the rescue operation at the site. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Staff carry food for rescuers in Molang Village of Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022. A passenger plane carrying 132 people on Monday crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County. More than 2,000 people have joined the rescue operation at the site. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Staff carry supplies in Molang Village of Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022. A passenger plane carrying 132 people on Monday crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County. More than 2,000 people have joined the rescue operation at the site. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A staff member carries supplies in Molang Village of Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022. A passenger plane carrying 132 people on Monday crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County. More than 2,000 people have joined the rescue operation at the site. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
