Rescue work for crashed passenger plane continues amid continuous rainfall

Xinhua) 09:12, March 24, 2022

A rescue worker carrying a drone walks on a road leading to the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022.

Affected by continuous rainfall, the site of Monday's plane crash is slippery and muddy, and the search and rescue work has been hindered to some extent.

A road leading to the core site of the accident has been built and weaved bamboo has been laid along the road to reduce the impact of the rain. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Rescue workers carry weaved bamboo to lay on a road leading to the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022.

Rescue workers carry weaved bamboo to lay on a road leading to the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022.

People carrying supplies move on a road leading to the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022.

