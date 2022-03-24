Experts investigate plane crash site as rain hinders rescue work

Xinhua) 09:12, March 24, 2022

Rescuers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

NANNING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- About 20 civil aviation technical experts on Wednesday arrived at the site of Monday's plane crash to carry out an investigation into the tragedy.

"We'll conduct the on-site investigation today to calculate the distribution of the wreckage, possibly expanding the investigation area based on the aircraft's trajectory," said one of the experts.

"As the site may have to be excavated soon, we'll try to complete as much of the investigation as possible today," the expert added.

Affected by continuous rainfall, the site is slippery and muddy, and the search and rescue work has been hindered to some extent.

A road leading to the core site of the accident has been built and weaved bamboo has been laid along the road to reduce the impact of the rain.

