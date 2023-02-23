Home>>
China sends emergency rescue forces after Inner Mongolia coal mine collapse
(Xinhua) 09:02, February 23, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Emergency Management has urgently sent search and rescue forces on Wednesday after a coal mine collapsed in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
A total of 109 rescuers from four national rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, carrying professional gears, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, 238 local firefighters and rescuers, 41 fire engines and six rescue dogs are working on the spot.
The ministry urged all-out efforts in searching for the missing, strengthening on-site risk detection and monitoring, preventing secondary disasters, and ensuring safety during the rescue work.
The collapse has so far left two people dead, six injured and 53 missing.
