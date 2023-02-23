Rescue personnel in place for north China mine accident

Xinhua) 10:30, February 23, 2023

HOHHOT, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 300 rescue workers are in place to rescue those trapped following a coal mine collapse in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Wednesday.

The rescue operation is being carried out by eight teams consisting of 334 rescue workers, 129 rescue vehicles of various types, and nine safety production experts. Rescue personnel from nearby areas have also been dispatched to support the ongoing rescue efforts.

The collapse happened at an open-pit mine in Alxa League around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. So far, the accident has caused two deaths and six injuries, and 53 people are still missing.

The rescue teams are working tirelessly to save those trapped in the mine.

