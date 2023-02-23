Landslide halts rescue of over 50 missing after China mine collapse

Xinhua) 13:53, February 23, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows rescue vehicles near the site of a collapsed coal mine in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The landslide occurred at the rescue site at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the rescue headquarters. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, more than 900 people had rushed to the site for rescue operations after an open-pit mine collapsed in Alxa Left Banner at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in two deaths, six injuries, and 53 people missing. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

HOHHOT, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- A massive landslide has halted search and rescue efforts at a collapsed coal mine which left 53 people missing in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday.

The landslide occurred at the rescue site at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the rescue headquarters.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, more than 900 people had rushed to the site for rescue operations after an open-pit mine collapsed in Alxa Left Banner at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in two deaths, six injuries, and 53 people missing.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the rescue efforts had not yet resumed.

